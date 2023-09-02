NEWS

If Government shares food to the people, it will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week- Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that if the government buys food and shares it to the people, it will only stop the problem of hunger for a day or week.

Senator Sani made this known his official X (formerly Twitter) handle following the recent food items being distributing to some citizens of this country, to serve as pallative to the removal of fuel subsidy.

Senator Sani said, “If the Government buys food and share it to the people, it will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week and have to buy again.”

The former lawmaker added that, if the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years.

"If the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years." Said, Senator Sani.

