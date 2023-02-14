“If Gov. Uzodinma Becomes Senator, He Will Bring Hope To The People Of Imo State” – Adams Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the mid hours of today, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, addressed the people of imo state about the fast approaching presidential election.

Speaking about the state Governor’s senatorial ambition, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “if Governor Hope Uzodinma becomes senator, he will bring hope to the people of Imo state.”

Speaking further, the former governor of Edo state said, “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for coming here to support our presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite having so much work to do in Abuja.”

Lastly, the former labour union leader said, “I assure the people of imo state that Hope Uzodinma will bring more developments as a senator. He will democratize governance and give imolites the sense of belonging and participation. I personally feel proud that 3 years later, Hope Uzodinma has not only renewed the hope of imolites but also delivered on rural and urban infrastructures across the state.”

