If For Any Reason The Election Is Scuttled And Obi Doesn’t Win, It’ll Be The End Of Us– Pa Adebanjo

In a publication on Vanguard Newspaper, The leader of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has called on Nigerians to get it right ahead of next week’s presidential election.

According to him, if for any reason the forthcoming presidential election is scuttled or manipulated and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, does not win, it will be the end of the country.

The elders statesman said by April 10, he will be 95 but he is still in the trenches because the country is not what he fought for, adding that he fought the colonists for the country’s independence.

He said his region has already had a shared of the presidency when chief Olusegun Obasanjo became the president, adding that after him, power went back to the North and we had Umaru Yar’Adua before it when back to the South when Goodluck Ebele Jonathan became the president.

He said after the tenure of the Bayelsa-born politician, power went back to the North and it is only right that it should return to the South but not for the Yorubas because they have already had their share.

He said despite not knowing that the former Anambra State was going to run for president, he had been saying that the next president should come from the South-East.

He said, “I am mentioning Peter Obi because all other candidates are not qualified. Are you listening? Any other thing to the contrary, there will be problems. I have said it before and I am repeating it without any element of doubt in my mind. If for any reason, the election is scuttled or manipulated, and Obi doesn’t win, I say emphatically, that is the end of Nigeria.

