If FG Orders Me And My Boys To Go To Niger, We Will Go And Come Back Victorious; It’s Not A Boast — Asari Dokubo

Former president of the Ijaw Youth Council and current leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has alleged that if the Federal Government of Nigeria commissions him and his people to go to war against the Niger Republic, they will go and come back victorious.

This statement comes following the refusal of the Niger military junta to concede to the peaceful negotiation of the committee sent to them by the ECOWAS Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday to call for the restoration of democratic governance in the country. However, the ECOWAS group is currently planning to devise military strategies to restore democratic governance in the Niger Republic.

In view of this development, Asari Dokubo, while speaking in a live stream on his Facebook page, said, “President Tinubu is capable of enforcing ECOWAS law and order, and I don’t think the Niger Republic is any match for Nigeria. Though, for me, I do not believe in using the military option now. We should exhaust all democratic options and all diplomatic options, and if that fails, there will be no option but to carry out a Military action to make sure that these people who think they can use the gun bought for them by the tax payers of the Niger Republic to replace a democratically elected government would not benefit from such an immoral rascality.

If the government commissions me and my people to go to the Niger Republic, we will go, we will defeat them, and we will come back victorious. It’s not a boast. If they want, they can bring anybody; after all, they are human beings. We will also defeat them and make sure democratic rule is restored in the Niger Republic.”

Click HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO FROM 6:30–10:00 minutes.

