If Failure To Upload Results On IRev Doesn’t Affect Electoral Outcome Why Did INEC Mandate it-Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say Nigeria cannot spend a humongous amount of money to build credible democracy by falsehood.

.Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter to ask why the Independence Electoral Commission (INEC) makes it mandatory if failure to upload polling unit results on IRev doesn’t affect electoral outcome.

Okutepa revealed one key thing that has retarded Nigerian democratic growth and development was the ability to support what is wrong because of what we gain from the wrong thing. He said the country cannot experience growth if people continue to support evil.

Okutepa emphasized having common standard for conduct because no amount of money can be spend to build credible democracy by falsehood.

According to the statement made known by Okutepa, he said: “When I hear people who ought to know supporting bad conduct of INEC, I feel sorry for Nigeria. If failure to upload polling unit results on IRev doesn’t affect electoral outcome why did INEC make it mandatory and that in case of disputes, reference must be made to uploaded result.

However, Okutepa added to his statement by saying:” Our abilities to support what is wrong and give baptismal name of right to what is wrong because we are benefiting from these wrong things has retarded Nigerian democratic growth and development. That is why darkness is overwhelming light in Nigeria. Honestly, I weep for Nigeria.

Okutepa concluded by saying: “Nigeria cannot grow when we support evils because we are benefiting from it. Those who support evils in abuse of freedom will reap the fruits of evils. Let us have common standard for conduct. We cannot spend humongous amount of money to build credible democracy by falsehood.”

