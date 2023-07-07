If Everything About Your Life Can Be Explained By people, Something Is Wrong – Pastor Paul Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “Call For Revival” at North America Revival Fire Conference – Day 2 (Evening Session) || Houston, Texas.

Speaking to them about the need for God visitation on a land, he said, “I wish there is someone here today who will tell God, show me what I haven’t seen before, give me an experience I have not had before, step me into a dimension I have not entered before, I have dwelled too long on this mountain, I have remained on the same spot for too long. Cause me to hear what I haven’t heard before, cause me to see what I haven’t seen before. Give me an experience that will change everything about me.

He then said, “I told people, I said: “If everything about your life can be explained by people something is wrong, your life is too ordinary, your life is too natural, you must step into a realm where there are things about your life, about your Ministry, about your assignment, about your destiny that can’t be explained, there’s no way to explain it”.

He then said, “How do you explain the division of the Red Sea? How do you explain the miracle of water from the rock? By explanation, that an ocean came out of a rock! Water that fed three and a half million people, gave them drink every day for 40 years. That is more like fourteen million gallons per day for 40 years. How do you explain that a rock was housing an ocean?”

Finally, he said, “The reason why the world takes us for granted is because they can explain us, everything about our lives is what they know, it is the same with their experience.”

