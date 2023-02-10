NEWS

If Everyone Decides To Attack Who’s Not Their Own How Do You Think It Will End – 2Face

Weeks after Paul Okoye criticized AY Makun for “sitting on the fence” in the 2023 election, Nigerian artist Tuface has used his social media page hours ago to address people assaulting celebrities.

In an effort to clarify what he had stated in the video, he reportedly posted the following on Instagram: “If everyone starts attacking who doesn’t support their own candidate, how do you think this will end.” I do discuss remedies. Thank you and let’s move forward with doing what is right if you understood what I stated. Hopefully you will watch everything I stated again if you don’t comprehend. Unbelievably, I also wish a better Nigeria for you. I’ve always been for a better Nigeria.

“If you don’t have anything reasonable to say just chill and listen and think well before displaying your shallowness. Thank you. The long and short of it is that we should avoid distractions and stay focused on the important topics.”

What are your thoughts on this?

