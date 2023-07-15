If Emefiele Was To Be Prosecuted, Buhari, State Governors & Others Would Go Down -Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the recently concluded elections, expressed his reaction on his verified Facebook account following a High Court session in Abuja on Friday. During the session, the court invalidated the arrest and detention of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Sowore claims Emefiele’s will uncover many financial issues in the country.

Recall, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN Governor on June 9 and instructed him to transfer his duties to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor of tions Directorate.

The Department of State Services (DSS) verified the following day that Emefiele was being held in their custody for ‘investigative reasons.’ Since then, Emefiele has continued to be detained by the DSS, as they maintain that they have obtained a legitimate court order to hold him. Thursday brought the revelation from the DSS that Emefiele has been formally charged in court, following a ruling from the FCT High Court.

Reacting to this, Omoyele Sowore claimed that Emefiele was released in order not to ‘expose’ others who might allegedly have a hand on some financial issues in the country.

In his words, he wrote, “If Emefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crimes, economic sabotage, money laundering and terrorism financing involvement, FX round tripping etc… he would take down with him Muhammadu Buhari, his entire family, in-laws, members of his inner circle, lots of All Progressives Congress leaders, state governors, Senators, media practitioners, military and police top brass and even people in @OfficialDSSNG, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as “civil society” leaders. A lot would come crashing down. Right now negotiations are ongoing, this is just the “holding charge” before they let him go, if he plays ball ……”

Picture credit: Google & Facebook

