If Elected, Atiku Promises To End Robbery And Increase Security.

If elected, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential member of the People’s Democratic Party, has pledged to put an end to robberies and increase security throughout the country, particularly in Zamfara State.

Yesterday, while addressing supporters of Parry in Gusau, their capital , he made the promise. “he expressed how remorse he is to the people who had been the targets of bandit attacks over the past few years, which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of individuals.

The candidate for PDP said: “We have been anticipating our visit to there due to what we have read on social media, and now we know that it is true.

To begin, I’d like to take this opportunity to express my condolences and sympathies to you. I am aware that no other place has suffered the loss of love ones as a result of banditry, including armed, other than the Borno and Yobe. We pray that God will put an end to this, but if he wills it, you should vote for me because the APC brought about this evil in the seven to eight years it was in power.

