If El-Rufai Is Being Considered For Power Ministry We Shouldn’t Cut Our Nose To Spite Our Face-Okupe

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has urged the Senate to reconsider its decision to drop the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ministerial list.

In a report by Vanguard on Wednesday August 9, 2023, Okupe said that he might not be a fan of El-Rufai, but dropping him from the list will be tantamount to “cutting off our noses to spite our faces.”

He said – “I am not a fan of Mallam El-Rufai, who I consider to be a radical of some sort and who has in recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

“Still, very few people will doubt El-Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform. If it is true that he is being considered for the power ministry, I don’t think we should cut our noses to spite our faces.

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.”

In addition to that, Okupe said that if any Nigerian can fix the challenges facing the power sector in the country, then El-Rufai is one of such people.

El-Rufai was one of the ministerial nominees that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation, but a lawmaker had moved against his confirmation over a petition that borders on security and the unity and cohesiveness of Nigeria.

Following that, the Senate postponed the screening to next week, and there have been anxieties from some quarters over what will become of the issue.

