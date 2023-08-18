NEWS

If Each State Governor Gets N100b From Tinubu, It Won't Still Solve The Problems – Enwegbara

Dr. Odilim Enwegbara, an economist, argued in an appearance on Arise last night that the president’s proposal to give each state governor five billion naira to mitigate the consequences of the withdrawal of gasoline subsidies is a fire brigade strategy.

According to Dr. Enwegbara, “the fact is that even if each state Governor gets more than that five billion naira, let’s say they get one hundred billion each, it won’t still solve the problems in the economy.”

Once again, Dr. Odilim Enwegbara said, “I believe that maintaining the operation of our refineries is our main challenge. We shouldn’t rush to act quickly because once these governors get the five billion naira, they won’t split it. Politicians may use it as a means of assisting themselves and their allies.

Last but not least, Dr. Odilim Enwegbara said, “The president made another error in choosing to deal with state governors rather than the labour union. He should have handled the workers union’s five billion naira deal.

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (watch from 7th minute).

