If Democracy Is All About Choices, Then Let The Will Of The People Determine Who Lead Us- Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, who is a lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that if democracy is all about choices, then Nigerians should be allowed to determine the people that will lead them in Nigeria, stating it clearly that forcing Nigerians to toy a particular direction and vote failed political parties is certainly not democracy in any way.

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa made it known that Nigerian brand of democracy is a crazy one, noting that when he sees those whose tomorrow are being destroyed supporting evil in the name of partisan interest, that he does laugh at them.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Saturday, stating it clearly that when the evil we support today produce its satanic fruit tomorrow, it will also affect those who are supporting the evil.

In addition, he noted that bad governance will definitely have ripple effect on everybody, thereby using Niger as a case study.

Some parts of his tweet read: “If democracy is all about choices then let the will of the people determine who lead us in Nigeria. Forcing people to toy a particular direction and vote failed political parties is certainly not democracy. Nigerian brand of democracy is crazy to say the least.”

Mr Jibrin Okutepa has been a strong critic of bad leadership in Nigeria. He had on several occasions criticised most of the Government institutions, including his colleagues in the legal profession. Just like Mr Okutepa just said here, we must stop playing politics with our future, if we really want to develop Nigeria.

