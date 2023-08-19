If Democracy Is All About Choices Then Let The Will Of People Determine Who Leads Nigerians- Okutepa

Renowned Lawyer, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, has stated that if it is true that democracy is all about choices then the will of the people should be left to determine the person who will lead everyone in the country

The lawyer, who is one of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to make the statement

It is no longer news that the lawyer is one of many Nigerians who always speaks about some of the things that are happening In the country

However, in his latest post, he said that trying to force people to toy a particular direction and vote failed political parties can not be regarded as democracy

According to the post that he wrote on his page “If democracy is all about choices then let the will of the people determine who lead us in Nigeria”

