If Democracy Is All About Choices Then Let The Will Of People Determine Who Leads Nigerians- Jibril Okutepa, SAN

Renowned lawyer Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, has emphasized that if democracy truly hinges on choices, then the decision of the populace should be respected in choosing the nation’s leader. Okutepa, who represents the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, shared this sentiment on his official Twitter page on Saturday.

The lawyer is known for consistently voicing his opinions on various matters in the country. In his recent tweet, he highlighted that compelling people to align with a specific direction or vote for unsuccessful political parties is inconsistent with the principles of democracy.

His Twitter post read as seen also in the screenshot below, “If democracy is about choices, then the will of the people should determine who leads us in Nigeria.”

In my opinion, I believe what Jibrin Okutepa said is true, but then so far as its related to the Presidential Election Tribunal, Nigerians should respect and wait for the judgement.

