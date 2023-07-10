If court rules against Tinubu only God will save him from Ex Kaduna Emperor and his next book- Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani sparked controversy with a tweet on his official Twitter handle, discussing the potential outcomes of the court ruling on the candidacy of former Governor Bola Tinubu for the presidency. Sani stated, “If the Court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.” The senator’s remark acknowledged the possibility of both acceptance and dissent from the opposition in the event of a favorable verdict for Tinubu.

However, Sani’s tweet took a sharp turn when he speculated on the consequences of a ruling against Tinubu. He tweeted, “If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex Kaduna emperor and his next Book ‘How we made him and he betrayed Us’.” This statement ignited speculation about potential backlash against Tinubu from his political rivals, particularly from the former Kaduna emperor, whose critical book could further tarnish Tinubu’s reputation.

As the nation eagerly awaits the court’s ruling, political analysts are carefully monitoring the situation, anticipating potential outcomes and their implications for both Tinubu and the opposition. The tweet has sparked discussions about the power dynamics within Nigerian politics and the possible consequences for prominent figures involved.

Diamondhead (

)