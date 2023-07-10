If Court Rule Against Tinubu & He Lost, Only God Will Save Him From Mouth Of Ex-Kaduna Emperor-Senator Shehu Sani

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has stated that on God can save President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the mouth of a former Governor of Kaduna State if he lost at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT. Shehu Sani, was probably referring to the immediate Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Senator Shehu Sani said; “If the Court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may Congratulate him or Condemn the ruling and move on.”

The former federal lawmaker added; “If the Court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the Presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed Us”.

The recent tweet by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page

