If challenging the results becomes problematic, we should consider holding a fresh election — Falana

According to Vanguard, Respected lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has raised concerns about the delay in processing petitions challenging the results of Nigeria’s presidential election. He suggested that if challenging the results becomes problematic, Nigeria should consider holding a fresh election.

Falana made these remarks during his keynote speech at the Nigerian Bar Association’s Law Week Program in Benin City, Edo State. Currently, the Presidential Electoral Court in Abuja is hearing challenges to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, brought forward by Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

Falana pointed out that in other countries, such as Angola and Kenya, similar petitions were resolved within 14 days by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, respectively.

However, in Nigeria, it takes approximately eight months to confirm the results of presidential and general elections, and ten months for gubernatorial elections. The Vanguard newspaper has reported that many Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction with Falana’s remarks.

