If Challenging The Results Becomes Problematic, We Should Consider Holding A Fresh Election- Falana

Respected attorney Femi Falana (SAN), according to Vanguard, has expressed worries about the backlog in processing petitions contesting the outcome of Nigeria’s presidential election. He recommended that Nigeria consider conducting new elections if contesting the results proved difficult.

These statements were given by Falana during his keynote address at the Law Week Program of the Nigerian Bar Association in Benin City, Edo State. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is currently being contested in Abuja at the Presidential Electoral Court by Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

Falana cited instances where comparable petitions were adjudicated by the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court, respectively, in Angola and Kenya, both within 14 days.

The confirmation of the results of the presidential and general elections in Nigeria, however, takes roughly eight months, while the governorship election takes ten months. Numerous Nigerians have reportedly expressed their displeasure at Falana’s words, according to the Vanguard Daily.

