NEWS

If Challenging The Results Becomes Problematic, We Should Consider Holding A Fresh Election- Falana

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 432 1 minute read

Respected attorney Femi Falana (SAN), according to Vanguard, has expressed worries about the backlog in processing petitions contesting the outcome of Nigeria’s presidential election. He recommended that Nigeria consider conducting new elections if contesting the results proved difficult.

These statements were given by Falana during his keynote address at the Law Week Program of the Nigerian Bar Association in Benin City, Edo State. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is currently being contested in Abuja at the Presidential Electoral Court by Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

Falana cited instances where comparable petitions were adjudicated by the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court, respectively, in Angola and Kenya, both within 14 days.

The confirmation of the results of the presidential and general elections in Nigeria, however, takes roughly eight months, while the governorship election takes ten months. Numerous Nigerians have reportedly expressed their displeasure at Falana’s words, according to the Vanguard Daily.

LaughPolitics (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 432 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Again, Binani sues INEC for nullifying her declaration as Adamawa governor

5 mins ago

Peter Obi is just a mere citizen; he did not have the right to undermine the state of BAT-Dr. Abayomi Arabambi

11 mins ago

Forms Of Government Nigeria Has Practiced Since Gaining Independence

13 mins ago

Yar’Adua Began Electoral Reforms When He Said The Polls Were Flawed, But Tinubu Ruled It Out – Atiku Abubakar

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button