If CBN Print More Naira, Dollar Would Jack Up To N1,500– Lamido Sanusi

Lamido Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank, has criticized Muhammadu Buhari for destroying Nigeria’s economy and urged Nigerians to have patience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Daily Trust, Sanusi claimed that while he was the governor of the central bank, a dollar was worth N150, but that the current exchange rate is roughly N900.

The former Emir of Kano stated that the CBN borrowed nearly N30 trillion throughout the last eight years of Buhari’s administration, during which time Nigeria lives a false existence.

People were pressuring him to discuss the nation’s economic plight, he said, but this was not the appropriate time.

He said – “People refused to listen to us then. We will only now advise them to be patient. I will never say Tinubu has pushed Nigeria into difficulty. I am not saying he is flawless or flawed. We will speak when he goes astray. The government can’t pay subsidies since it doesn’t have the means.

“If they add tax, we have to pay since borrowing is impossible. If the CBN printed more naira, the dollar would jack up to N1,500. We must suffer. When I was the CBN governor it was N150. Today it’s somewhere around N900.”

