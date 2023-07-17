If Care Is Not Taken, Those Of Us Who’ve Been Trying To Help Relations Will Become Poor Too— Joe Keshi

During an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, former director general of the Braced Commission, stated that if care is not taken, those of them who have been trying to help their relations will become poor as well. He revealed that the policies of President Tinubu so far have not in any way helped or solved the various issues facing the country at large.

He stated that the government should come out with a road map so that everyone can see it. He further stated that they should implement the various promises and policies stated in their manifestos, which should cut across security, health, agriculture, education, and human capital development.

According to him, “From what I have seen so far, I don’t know about others, but honestly, I’m amazed because the impression that was given was that a man who has been wanting to be president for so many years, you’re coming on board well prepared, and the beautiful papers you have written, all the seminars you have done, bring them out for goodness sake. So far, for me as a person, you really need to go out there and see how people are suffering. Those of us who have been trying to help relations and so on, if care is not taken, very soon, we will become poor ourselves because the day you stop, they’ll begin to wonder why Uncle has stopped doing ABCD and then helping them just as you have been helping before.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (44:58)

