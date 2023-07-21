If BAT Solely relied on Lagos for his victory, we would not be talking about him as President-Dele Fulani

In an interview with Arise , Dele Fulani, National Coordinator, Conference of APC Support Groups Coordinator, stated that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu solely relied on what comes out of Lagos state for his victory, he thinks that people will not be talking about him being the president of Nigeria now.

He further stated that the pressure that Bola Tinubu is facing is basically from Lagos politicians, not from politicians in other parts of the country.

According to him, “If you want to go further, what has Lagos contributed to the success of Mr. President? If the election were to be solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, I think we will not be talking of Bola Ahmed Tinubu being the president now. So we see this as an ugly situation that is growing up, and Mr. President should look at other parts of the South West, those that have contributed to his success; look at Ondo State, Ekiti, and Oyo; it should not be only Lagos State.

Video credit: Arise (4:15).

