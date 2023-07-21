NEWS

If BAT Solely relied on Lagos for his victory, we would not be talking about him as President-Dele Fulani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

In an interview with Arise , Dele Fulani, National Coordinator, Conference of APC Support Groups Coordinator, stated that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu solely relied on what comes out of Lagos state for his victory, he thinks that people will not be talking about him being the president of Nigeria now.

He further stated that the pressure that Bola Tinubu is facing is basically from Lagos politicians, not from politicians in other parts of the country.

 According to him, “If you want to go further, what has Lagos contributed to the success of Mr. President? If the election were to be solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, I think we will not be talking of Bola Ahmed Tinubu being the president now. So we see this as an ugly situation that is growing up, and Mr. President should look at other parts of the South West, those that have contributed to his success; look at Ondo State, Ekiti, and Oyo; it should not be only Lagos State.

 Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

 Video credit: Arise (4:15).

Offixialmasoyi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

About 13 Of The Aides Tinubu Has Appointed Are From Lagos, It Shouldn’t Be Only Lagos- Dele Fulani

7 mins ago

Fuel subsidy removal: ‘ We didn’t expect what we are experiencing now ‘- Gani Adams to Tinubu

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Results Management System Review; God Is Angry With Nigeria – Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov, Ojikutu

21 mins ago

PEPC: Obi urges ‘agents of retrogression’ not to divert the judiciary

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button