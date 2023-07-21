If BAT Goes Back To His Renewed Hope Policy, He’d Be The Most Successful President In NGA—Adebayo

During an interview with TVC , the SDP candidate, Adewole Adebayo, revealed that he read the renewed hope policy overnight, pointing out that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu went back to it, he would be the most successful president ever. He added that the policies are not the best, but they are capable of addressing the various issues confronting the nation.

He added that maybe the president has yet to implement the policy because he hasn’t gotten his cabinet ready. He, however, stated that if Tinubu continued the way he has started his first two months in office, he would fail as president.

According to him, “With this removal of fuel subsidy, he wasn’t the one who put it in the law; it was Buhari who put it in the law, but he came and also supports it. So I’m waiting for his own comprehensive policy. If you look at his renewed hope, I still read it today; I read it over night and I read through it, and I said maybe he hasn’t read it again himself and all of that, but if he goes back to that renewed hope, he’ll see that it’s not the best economic policy, but if he implements that one, he’ll be the most successful president in Nigeria. But he’s not implementing it, maybe because his cabinet has not come. Maybe whatever, but I have a feeling that the way he has handled almost 60 days, if he handles everything like that, he’ll be a failed president.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: AIT (10:01)

Squareblogg (

)