If AU And ECOWAS Want An End To Coups In Africa, They Should End Rigging Of Elections Now – Kenneth Okonkwo

Lawyer and Labour Party supporter, Kenneth Okonkwo took to his Twitter handle to react to Africa democracy and the coups in Africa. According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he said the problem with African democracy is our leaders.

In his word, Kenneth Okonkwo captioned his tweet saying; “The problem with African democracy is sit tight leaders and rigging of elections. If AU and ECOWAS want an end to coups in Africa, they should end the era of sit tight leaders and rigging of elections now, as all of them are different forms of unconditional take over of power”.

Following his recent tweet, he wants rigging of elections to stop because it’s affecting Nigerians and the peace of the country. If the African Union (AU), and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) wants to make peace in the country, they should tackle corruption, tight leaders and rigging of elections.

Conclusively, kindly share your thoughts the comment section.

Kellyblog (

)