If Attack On LP Was Planned Like It Has Been Suggested, It Would Have Been More Devastating – Mouka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Mouka,has debunked rumors that the APC in Lagos State planned the attack of Labour Party supporters in Lagos State during the Labour Party’s rally.

According to Felix Mouka, had it been that the APC planned the attack on Labour Party’s supporters in Lagos State, the outcome of the attack would have been more devastating than it is.

Felix Mouka urged the Labour Party and its representatives to stop making claims that appear to make it seem like APC members are seated somewhere and planning attacks on Labour Party members and other political parties.

Felix Mouka went on to claim that the APC does not support violence in the country and as such, the party does not wish to see anyone get hurt. Felix Mouka noted that APC has also been attacked during rallies. He urged the Labour Party to stop accusing APC without concrete evidence.

