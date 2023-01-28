If Atiku Would Win In Oyo State, I Would Have To Campaign For Him- Seyi Makinde

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has reacted to a statement credited to former minister of mines and steel, Wole Oyelese.

While speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Wole Oyelese who is a staunch supporter of Atiku Abubakar, noted that the success of Seyi Makinde’s second term ambition, lies on the success of Atiku Abubakar’s election in the state.

According to Daily Post, he said PDP members in Oyo state including about 95% of Makinde’s appointees, are all working for the success of Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election.

While reacting to Wole Oyelese’s claim in an interview with Channels TV, Seyi Makinde noted that it is Atiku Abubakar who needs his help to win his election and not the other way round.

He said for Atiku Abubakar to win the election in Oyo state, he has to campaign for him with his achievements he has recorded within the few years he has been in power.

Seyi Makinde said “If our candidate (Atiku Abubakar) would need to win in Oyo state, I will have to campaign for him. PDP in Oyo state is riding on the records of achievements that we’ve been able to make these three plus years. If he’s looking for a ministerial position, I don’t think anyone will give him any ministerial position anyway.

“The last time he had the opportunity, he didn’t do well. Maybe they can give him a federal board appointment. I respect the opponents, I respect some of the challenges we have to face for this election but, we are realists who are driven by data and logic.”

