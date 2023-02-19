This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Atiku or Tinubu defeat Peter Obi, it might be disastrous- Bayo Averehi

As the country counts down to the eagerly anticipated presidential elections, renowned Kogi-based political activist and former PDP chieftain Bayo Averehi has come forward to explain why he believes that supporting the current administration’s All Progressives Congress (APC) or the PDP would be disastrous for Nigerians after 2023.

Averehi, who ran for governor of Kogi State in 2019 under the PDP platform, stated during a news conference in Lokoja on Sunday that both parties had only succeeded in ruining Nigeria after a combined 24 years in power. The renowned activist went on to say that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) appeared to be the finest choice among the contenders in the race and that it was time for Nigerians to go down a new path.

“Nigerians gave PDP 16 good years to fix things right in this country, but the problem persisted. The issue of power outages, unemployment, strike, kidnapping, and insecurity, persisted. We went ahead to give APC eight years to fix and change things. But unfortunately, the situation escalated.

You will agree with me that Nigerians have to give PDP and APC opportunities. Now it is time to allow another party to fix this country. It is time to give Labour Party, and Peter Obi the chance to fix things right. Picking the APC or PDP ahead of the Labour Party will prove to be disastrous

Let us prove to them (APC and PDP) that Nigeria belongs to all of us. It is now conspicuous to all Nigerians, especially the youths that what we need to do now is to vote for competence, capacity, and credibility.”

SOURCE: The TRIBUNE.

