If Atiku & Obi Proceed To Appeal The Judgment, The Results Will Remain The Same-APGA Founder, Okorie

The founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has reacted after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja struck out the petitions against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions. It is expected that the judgment will be given today (Wednesday) on the matter.

The Punch paper reported that Chekwas Okorie, in a statement released to the public today said; “I am not surprised at the outcome of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT. I took the time to read through the petitions of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party before now.”

The founder of All Progressives Grand Alliance noted “that if the petitioners – Atiku and Obi proceed to appeal the judgments, the results will remain the same”

