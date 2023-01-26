If Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu are counting on the Northern Governors, they are doomed—Ohanaeze

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Sunday, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, and Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, were cautioned against relying on northern governors to win the 2023 election by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi are doomed if they depend on governors in the North, according to Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze.

According to him, “If Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu are counting on the governors they are doomed, the governors are encountering complications on how most of them will win the senatorial seats of their various constituencies with the introduction of INEC BVAS; only the youths and women will decide what will happen at polling units across the country in the Presidential elections.” he said.

