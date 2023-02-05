NEWS

If Atiku Is Not Careful Enough, Peter Obi Will Take The Northerners From Him-Primate Elijah Ayodele.

It is no more news that the 2023 Nigerian presidential election will be held on 25 February 2023 to elect the president and vice president of Nigeria. As regards the above, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his church’s Facebook page shared his opinion regarding the presidential election.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I am not seeing APC in the vision of this 2023 presidential election. Meaning that I am not seeing them winning. And I also see that the Northerners will reject the party.

Speaking further he said ” If Atiku Is Not Careful Enough, Peter Obi Will Take The Northerners From Him. On this note, we shouldn’t be surprised when a man like Peter Obi who is tagged as having “No structure or strategy” emerges as the winner of the Presidential election. He said “I am not concluding that any party will win yet. But this is a strict warning to PDP. Therefore, if Atiku is sleeping, he should better wake up. Otherwise, he will get the greatest surprise of his life.

While he continues he said ” INEC has a lot to do in this forthcoming presidential election. Because the success of the election is in the hands of the INEC. And if they should misbehave or mishandle the election, Nigerians won’t agree with them. Therefore, to be on the safe side, INEC must be very careful. They must not do any mistakes or errors. Because a single mistake can put them into problems.

