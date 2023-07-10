If Atiku And Obi Cannot Say Who Won The Election, Then We Are Practically Wasting Our Time—Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, posed the question of who would win between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party if everyone agreed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu rigged the previous presidential election. He asserted that we are essentially wasting our time if Atiku and Peter Obi are unable to predict the outcome of the poll.

Seun Okinbaloye questioned Ayo Fayose if he agreed with the PDP’s assertion that they won the presidential election because he claimed to still be a member of the party during an appearance with Channels Television’s Politics Today show.

According to him, “I don’t want to hit the PDP, nor do I want to watch plate for the APC or Asiwaju in the matter that is before the court. For me, in the next 4 or 6 months, we will hear the outcome. But one thing I want to ask is: let us keep Asiwaju out for a moment. Who won between Atiku and Obi? Let us say they all said, Asiwaju stole this election, between Atiku and Obi, who won this election. We are not small boys. If Atiku and Obi cannot say who won, then we are practically wasting our time.”

