If Asiwaju Tinubu Wins, There Will Be Struggle Between Remi And Seyi Tinubu -Prof Pat Utomi

With less than 48 hours before Nigerian eligible voters proceed to their respective polling units across the country to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate, Chieftain of the Labour party, Professor Pat Utomi has issued a warning of dire consequences for Nigerians if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected as president.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is among the front-runners the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arise , Pat Utomi said he does not want a scenario where there will be struggle between Remi Tinubu and Seyi.

“I don’t want Nigeria to experience another Turai Yar’adua scenario where we will be struggling between Remi and Seyi Tinubu. If Asiwaju Tinubu Wins, There Will Be Struggle Between Remi And Seyi. This country has gone through a lot which is wrong for us to know true than to pretend that we can manage it. It is not right”



