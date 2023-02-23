NEWS

If Asiwaju Tinubu Wins, There Will Be Struggle Between Remi And Seyi Tinubu -Prof Pat Utomi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 48 hours before Nigerian eligible voters proceed to their respective polling units across the country to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate, Chieftain of the Labour party, Professor Pat Utomi has issued a warning of dire consequences for Nigerians if Asiwaju Tinubu is elected as president. 

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is among the front-runners the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party. 

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arise , Pat Utomi said he does not want a scenario where there will be struggle between Remi Tinubu and Seyi. 

“I don’t want Nigeria to experience another Turai Yar’adua scenario where we will be struggling between Remi and Seyi Tinubu. If Asiwaju Tinubu Wins, There Will Be Struggle Between Remi And Seyi. This country has gone through a lot which is wrong for us to know true than to pretend that we can manage it. It is not right”


Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Fully And Strongly Supports The Cashless Policy Of The CBN

10 mins ago

Our Challenges are enormous but we shall Prevail – Atiku says as he urges Nigerians to support Him

18 mins ago

PDP is not in the race, G-5 will not vote PDP – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu.

25 mins ago

Reactions As Security Officer Pushes Away A Boy Who Tried To Recreate Obi’s Viral Picture With Tinubu

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button