If Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Becomes President, We’ll Get Projects & Appointments Easily–Oshiomhole To Edo People

A few hours ago, Comrade Adams Oshiomole visited a community in Edo State to address his people about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

According to Comrade Adams Oshiomole, “We would easily get projects or appointments if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected president. You are all aware of my accomplishments as governor, so you are all aware of what to anticipate if I am elected to the Senate.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bedroom is where I constantly go to chat to him, according to former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomole. I have a close relationship with him”.

Last but not least, the former governor Adams Oshiomole noted that “those who took over from me were accused of stealing various items. In fact, they went as far as stealing the artifacts belonging to the oba of Benin but they were stopped by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

