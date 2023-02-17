NEWS

“If APC Candidate Was Even A Devil, I Can Stake My Life To Say PMB Will Never Work Against Him” – Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commented on rumours surrounding the uncertainty of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being supported by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said, “if the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was even a devil, I can stake my life and neck to say that President Muhammadu Buhari will never work against him. This is because the president is someone who believes in establishment (party).”

Speaking further, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “anyone saying that the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not supported by President Muhammadu Buhari is completely wrong.”

Again, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “one thing I know is that President Muhammadu Buhari sees the APC as a baby he carried as a pregnancy for eight months. We were in the Action Congress and other parties before we decided to have a handshake with other parties. President Muhammadu Buhari cannot joke with such an establishment.”

Watch the full video of the interview HERE (between 30th – 36th minute).

Musingreports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: I think it is weakness of the party not to have punished Wike, Ortom & others-Segun Sowunmi

5 mins ago

Emefiele And An Army General Don’t Want Elections To Hold, They Want An Interim Government -El-Rufai

10 mins ago

APC Is Not Fighting Buhari On Behalf Of Nigerians, It’s Fighting For Survival – Eze Nzehocha

15 mins ago

Naira Scarcity: Two Presidential Candidates Own Banks, Have Access To Huge Funds – El-Rufai

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button