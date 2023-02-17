“If APC Candidate Was Even A Devil, I Can Stake My Life To Say PMB Will Never Work Against Him” – Governor Nasir El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has commented on rumours surrounding the uncertainty of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being supported by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said, “if the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate was even a devil, I can stake my life and neck to say that President Muhammadu Buhari will never work against him. This is because the president is someone who believes in establishment (party).”

Speaking further, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “anyone saying that the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not supported by President Muhammadu Buhari is completely wrong.”

Again, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said, “one thing I know is that President Muhammadu Buhari sees the APC as a baby he carried as a pregnancy for eight months. We were in the Action Congress and other parties before we decided to have a handshake with other parties. President Muhammadu Buhari cannot joke with such an establishment.”

