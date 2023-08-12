If APC Can Lose An Election To Someone Unthinkable, It Means INEC Wasn’t Under Any Pressure– Balogun

Bayo Balogun, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters, has said that APC experienced an unexpected defeat in the Lagos election, signifying that INEC operated without undue influence. Balogun shared this observation during an interview with TVC on the Politic Tonight program. The discussion revolved around the prolonged aftermath of the 2023 election, prompting inquiries about the timeline for resolution.

He stated that the 2023 election marked a notable improvement in the electoral process. He attributed the ongoing situation to the actions of political parties and their members. According to him, many of the court cases stemming from the election lack merit, as the election itself was conducted fairly, transparently, and with credibility.

In his view, Balogun proposed an increase in fines imposed on frivolous court cases to discourage attempts to clog the legal system. Balogun highlighted a significant pattern where individuals resort to legal proceedings not to genuinely contest election outcomes, but to exploit technicalities in hopes of disqualifying opposing candidates.

He further elaborated, stating, “This election was exceptional because, for the first time, the ruling party faced defeat in its own stronghold. APC’s loss in Lagos to an unexpected candidate did not trigger any upheaval. Conversely, we secured victories in areas we did not anticipate winning. This suggests that INEC operated independently and declared results without undue pressure or complications.”

