If Anyone Can Trace Any ₦1 Given By Peter Obi To CAN, I Will Stop Running For Presidency- Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has made it clear that if anyone can to trace any ₦1 given to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, by him (Obi), he will stop contesting for presidency. Peter Obi noted that he can’t give money to the people who suppose to be praying for the country.

Speaking further, Mr Obi made it known that he doesn’t even have ₦2billion, talk less of giving anyone such amount of money, demanding to know the reason why he should give CAN such amount of money.

Peter Obi made this disclosure on Channels Television, while reacting to the alleged report that he gave ₦2 billion Naira to CAN, to mobilise voters for him, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

Peter Obi said: “I can comfortably tell you that I have never given any clergy, I have never given ₦1 to CAN, if anyone can trace any ₦1 given by Peter Obi to CAN, I will stop running for presidency, I can’t. I can’t give people who are suppose to be praying money, for what?”

Furthermore, Mr Obi noted that the clergy and churches should give him money to support him, interns of being able to run around for campaign, noting that he expects money from them and not the other way round.

Recall that a letter recently went viral on social media and on the said letter, a certain pastor claimed that Peter Obi gave the sum of ₦2 billion to CAN, so as to mobilise voters for him, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

Information Source: Channels Television

