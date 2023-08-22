If Anybody Is Against My Blessings In Your Life, Leave Him To Me. I Will Curse Him – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Walking In Dominion Over Sickness And Diseases 3” at Covenant Family Day Service || Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland.

He then said, “When God blesses, curses are averted. No power under hell can reverse the blessing of God upon any life. If your blessing is from God forget about the devil. He cannot reverse it. If anybody is against my blessings in your life, leave him to me. I will curse him. I will not take permission from you, I will curse him on your behalf.”

Further, he said, “So today as God releases blessings upon your families, God will begin to curse whosoever curses you. Your long-awaited change of story takes place today. You said God curses? Yes! He said so. I will curse them that curse you. They told Jesus, the fig tree you cursed is withered. Jesus curses. The Holy Ghost curses. God the Father curses, The Son curses, The Holy Ghost curses so how can you escape it?

Finally, he said, “Any devil that sets his eye on you for evil comes under the curse of the Father, comes under the curse of the Son and comes under the curse of the Holy Ghost. From now it shall be said concerning you, what has God done. The mark of the wicked will not be seen in your life anymore.”

