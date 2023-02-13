This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Anybody Can Trace ₦1 Given By Me To CAN, I Will Stop Running For Presidency Right Now – Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has come out to deny reports that he gave ₦2 Billion naira to the Christian Association Of Nigeria in return for their support ahead of the election.

According to the former Anambra State governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, he has never given ₦1 to any Christian group and they should be the ones giving him money instead. Peter Obi also stated that if anyone can find prove of him giving money to any Christian group, he will stop running for the presidency right away.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“You know me very well, I don’t even have ₦2 Billion naira talk less of giving someone ₦2 billion naira. What I am giving them money for? They are clergymen, they should be praying for the country, they don’t need money to pray. Everyone knows about me and the churches, the churches have their own problems. Their followers are suffering and they want good governance, so why would I give them money?”

“They should be the ones giving me money to support me in terms of being able to run around for my campaigns and everything. My going around for campaigns, I have to pay for transportation and this so if anything I expect them to give me money, not the other way around. I can tell you comfortably that I’ve never given 1 naira to CAN (Christian Association Of Nigeria) and if anyone can trace one naira given by Peter Obi to CAN, I will stop running right now.”

