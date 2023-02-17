If Any Nigerian Vote For APC In the 2023 Presidential Election They Will Sink & Suffer Hard-Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on TikTok sent a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I didn’t say anyone should not insult me or approach me. But listen to me very carefully! If Any Nigerian Vote For APC In the 2023 Presidential Election They Will Sink And Suffer Hard. Because the party wants to drain every citizen to zero level. He said ” I’m not holding anybody to speak his/her opinion. But I have told you what God revealed to me.

Speaking further he said “I told you in 2015 that the present Government is a liar. And now look at what we are experiencing. On this note, if you vote for any party that has a broom as its logo, you will have every cause to regret later. You will seek for remedy and you won’t find it. Speaking further he said ” I am not antagonizing anybody. Neither do I vote for any candidate. But I am speaking according to how the lord has directed me.

He said “I don’t care if your father is the chairman of APC, LP, or PDP. All I’m saying is that Nigeria as a country needs to go through federalism. Or a restructure for us to be better again. This is what the Lord has told me.

