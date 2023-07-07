‘If Allah Gives Me My Own Pipeline Contract Through Tinubu, I Will Gladly Take It’ – Asari Dokubo

In a recent live video on his official Facebook handle, prominent Ijaw Nation leader and former militant, Asari Dokubo, expressed his envy towards the pipeline contract given to Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo. However, Dokubo clarified that if he were to receive his own contract through President Bola Tinubu, he would readily accept it. He emphasized that he is not desperate to secure a pipeline security contract from the President.

Dokubo recounted the past, stating that the Ijaw Nation played a crucial role in bringing peace between himself and Tompolo. Since then, he has only wished for Tompolo’s success in his job. Although he admitted to envying Tompolo’s contract, he reiterated that if he were given a similar opportunity through Tinubu, he would not harbor any ill will. Dokubo made it clear that he is not vying for Tompolo’s contract but has been fervently working towards ensuring Tinubu becomes President. This is not because he expects any personal gain from Tinubu, but as a result of what Tinubu has previously done for him.

In his video, Dokubo appears to be speaking candidly about his feelings regarding the pipeline contract and his political aspirations. While he openly admits to feeling envious, he also emphasizes that he does not wish any harm upon Tompolo. Dokubo’s statements reflect a desire for success not only for himself but also for others in his community. He acknowledges the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and supporting fellow Ijaw Nation leaders, even if personal interests differ.

