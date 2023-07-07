NEWS

‘If Allah Gives Me My Own Pipeline Contract Through Tinubu, I Will Gladly Take It’ – Asari Dokubo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 360 1 minute read

Prominent Ijaw nation leader and former militant, Asari Dokubo, has expressed his envy towards Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for receiving a pipeline contract. In a live video on his official Facebook page, Dokubo stated that if he were to receive a similar contract through President Bola Tinubu, he would gladly accept it. However, he emphasized that he is not desperate to secure a pipeline security contract from the President.

Dokubo revealed that the Ijaw Nation played a role in reconciling him and Tompolo, and since then, he has only wished Tompolo success in his endeavours. He clarified that he does not envy Tompolo’s contract and would willingly take his own pipeline contract if it were through Tinubu. Despite this, Dokubo maintained that he does not harbor any ill feelings towards Tompolo and is not actively working towards taking over his contract.

Moreover, Dokubo acknowledged his support for Bola Tinubu’s presidency, attributing it to the exceptional support he has received from Tinubu in the past. Dokubo clarified that his support for Tinubu is not driven by personal gains but rather by the gratitude he feels towards him.

[Start From 48:53]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Fastupdates247 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 360 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

6 mins ago

If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

12 mins ago

Police Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts To The Video Of A Lady Who Hid Hard Drugs Inside Bread

14 mins ago

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Detains Former Zamfara Governor, Yari Over N45billion Buhari Reelection Fund

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button