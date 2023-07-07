‘If Allah Gives Me My Own Pipeline Contract Through Tinubu, I Will Gladly Take It’ – Asari Dokubo

Prominent Ijaw nation leader and former militant, Asari Dokubo, has expressed his envy towards Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for receiving a pipeline contract. In a live video on his official Facebook page, Dokubo stated that if he were to receive a similar contract through President Bola Tinubu, he would gladly accept it. However, he emphasized that he is not desperate to secure a pipeline security contract from the President.

Dokubo revealed that the Ijaw Nation played a role in reconciling him and Tompolo, and since then, he has only wished Tompolo success in his endeavours. He clarified that he does not envy Tompolo’s contract and would willingly take his own pipeline contract if it were through Tinubu. Despite this, Dokubo maintained that he does not harbor any ill feelings towards Tompolo and is not actively working towards taking over his contract.

Moreover, Dokubo acknowledged his support for Bola Tinubu’s presidency, attributing it to the exceptional support he has received from Tinubu in the past. Dokubo clarified that his support for Tinubu is not driven by personal gains but rather by the gratitude he feels towards him.

