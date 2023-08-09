“If African Leaders Don’t Stop Looting, When The Youths Move, Fire Will Be Everywhere” -Prof. Nwolise

Prominent political scientist and Igbo leader, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise, has shared his perspective on the unfolding coup in the Republic of Niger. As reported by The Guardian paper, soldiers have seized power by blockading the presidential palace in Niamey, removing President Mohamed Bazoum. This development follows a group of soldiers’ announcement of the president’s detention on national television two weeks prior.

In an exclusive interview with the NIGERIAN TRIBUNE paper, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise expressed his concerns. He highlighted African youth and military personnel’s growing awareness of historical actions by the West in Africa. He advised present African leaders to prioritize good governance, justice, and harness the potential of the younger generation. Nwolise stressed channeling youth talents toward national productivity and wealth generation.

He underscored the urgency for African leaders to address rampant looting by both foreign entities and local actors. Neglecting to curb this trend could trigger widespread unrest. Nwolise painted a stark future scenario, warning that if exploitation and disenfranchisement persist, African youth might rise, plunging the continent into chaos.

Nwolise cautioned, “African leaders must halt foreign and local looting; otherwise, when African youth rise, there will be nowhere to hide.”

Recalling a video in which an African military figure cautioned countries like Nigeria and Ghana about potential coup attempts, he cited it as evidence of growing youth frustration. He advocated for thoughtful, planned, and strategic actions before pursuing transformative endeavors to prevent backlash and unintended consequences. Professor O.B.C. Nwolise’s insights illuminate the challenges confronting African nations amidst political instability and youth unrest. His words underscore the need to address governance, justice, and economic development to prevent future crises and create a more secure, prosperous continent.

