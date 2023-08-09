If African leaders do not stop looting, when the youth move, fire will be everywhere– Prof. Nwolise

Renowned political scientist and Igbo leader, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise, has offered his perspective on the ongoing coup unfolding in the Republic of Niger. The incident, as reported by The Guardian paper, involves the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power by soldiers who blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of one of the world’s most unstable nations. This development comes after a group of soldiers appeared on the nation’s television, announcing the president’s detainment a fortnight ago.

According to information provided by the Nigerian Tribune paper, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise expressed his concerns in an exclusive interview. He emphasized the growing recognition among African youth and military personnel of the historical actions undertaken by the West in Africa. In light of this, his counsel to present African leaders is to prioritize good governance, ensure justice within their countries, and harness the potential of the younger generation. He urged leaders to channel the talents of the youth toward national productivity and the generation of wealth.

Professor Nwolise pointed out the critical need for African leaders to address the issue of rampant looting, both by foreign entities and local actors. He warned that failing to curb this trend could ignite widespread unrest. He painted a grim picture of the continent’s future, suggesting that if the current trajectory of exploitation and disenfranchisement continues, African youth will eventually rise up, plunging the entire continent into chaos with no safe haven.

He said; “If African leaders do not stop the looting of the continent by foreigners and their locals, by the time African youths will move, this continent will be on fire everywhere and there will be no hiding place”

The professor recalled a video in which an African military figure reportedly forewarned countries like Nigeria and Ghana to brace themselves for potential coup attempts. This serves as a testament to the growing frustration among the continent’s youth population. He called for cautious and deliberate actions, advocating for thorough thinking, planning, and strategizing before embarking on any transformative course of action. This prudent approach, he cautioned, is essential to prevent potential backlashes and unintended consequences. In essence, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise’s insights shed light on the complex dynamics and challenges facing African nations, particularly in the face of political instability and youth unrest. His words reveals the urgency of addressing issues related to governance, justice, and economic development to avert potential future crises and create a more secure and prosperous continent.

Source: NigerianTribune paper

