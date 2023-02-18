If Ado Doguwa Is Popular Enough Among His People, He Does Not Need N70m To Campaign- Muhammad Yakubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Alhaji Muhammad Yakubu who is famouly known as the National Convener of the Atiku/Okowa Patriots of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recently reacted to Ado Doguwa’s statement, as the latter claimed that by constitution, the presidential candidates are allowed to have the cash of 70 million naira to run an election.

While speaking during a live interview on the Channels Television yesterday afternoon, Muhammad claimed that he has been spending money for the past 3 weeks without having cash, and that he has spent millions of naira without any cash because he has been doing transfers.

However, he further disclosed that if the chairman of the House Of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on Naira Re-design, Cashless Policy and Currency Swap, Ado Doguwa is popular enough among his people, then he doesn’t need that amount of money to run an election, since he is not INEC.

In addition, he made a concluding statement saying, “If you are that popular, you don’t need N70m to campaign. We know these things. What they need is that, they need money to buy votes to win the election.”

