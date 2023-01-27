If Adeleke is Not Pleased With The New Court Judgement, He Should Also Go To Court -Oyetola’s Lawyer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shortly after a court in Osun state declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the true winner of the last gubernatorial election in Osun state, his lawyer, Dr. Abiodun Ismail, was granted an interview by the BBC Yoruba.

Oyetola’s lawyer said, “I am one of the lawyers who represented Gboyega Oyetola of the APC. If our opponent (Nurudeen Adeleke) is not pleased with the new court judgement, he should also go to court. This is because when he was declared winner many months ago, we simply went to the court and the result is what you witnessed today.”

Speaking further, Gboyega Oyetola’s lawyer said, “I implore Nurudeen Adeleke’s supporters and all the people of osun state not to cause violence over the court judgement because the court has done what is right. They should accept the court judgement in good faith.”

It is pertinent to remind you all that former senator Nurudeen Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun state’s gubernatorial election months ago but as it stands, he is no longer the state’s Governor.

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK HERE.

Musingreports (

)