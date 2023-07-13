If Adamawa REC can be prosecuted, Mahmood & Okoye should face worse fate- Kenneth Okonkwo

In a tweet that was made by Kenneth Okonkwo, this afternoon on his official Twitter handle, he has made it known that the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, has demanded unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Professor Yakubu Mahmood, who happens to be the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Festus Okoye, who happens to be the INEC Federal Commissioner, that is in charge of voter education.

It was reported that this development is coming, following the final reports of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, and the International Community, regarding the desecration of the Presidential Election of 25th February, 2023, as they also consequently called for a forensic financial investigation of the billions of naira that was disbursed and donated to the commission by the government and the international community, who were called upon to sanction these erring officers, for wasting their donations and criminally compromising the outcome of the presidential election, to announce their preferred candidate.

He said, “They came to this conclusion because the Independent National Electoral Commission, spent billions of tax payers money on the pretext of deploying the BVAS and other technological innovations, that were needed for the electronic storage and transmission of the election results, but intentionally, bypassed these noble inventions during the presidential election in order to manipulate the election results.

Okonkwo said this was dubiously turning around, to attempt to suggest that the manual collation of results may suffice, which will render all the country’s technological improvements in Nigeria’s elections useless.

He said, “They asserted that, if Adamawa REC can be prosecuted, Mahmood and Okoye should face worse fate because they committed greater crimes.”

