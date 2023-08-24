If A Woman Wants To Shake Her Backside For Entertainment, Let Her Do It – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has advocated for women who like to post pictures and videos of themselves shaking their backsides and twerking on their social media pages.

According to Okoro Blessing, a woman who wants to shake her backside should be allowed to do so. She also stated that doing such things is why a lady is an entertainer and they should only make sure that they get money from it.

The relationship expert made her statement in response to the Singer Spyro’s opinion about the way women dress and post on their social media pages.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on her official Facebook page said;

“A lot of women’s life are not centered around men. If a woman wants to shake her backside for content or entertainment, let her do it; that’s why she is an entertainer.

A lot of men are even beginning to dress like us but we didn’t argue. Stop sexualizing women, a lot of twerkers are married. Some men are very comfortable with their wives twerking. I always tell women that they should do what they do as long as it fetches them money.”

Click the LINK to watch the video. (Watch the video from 1:45)

