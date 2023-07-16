If a rerun is deemed necessary, we propose that it should be contested by LP and PDP -Yanusa Tanko

If there were to be a rerun, the ideal candidates would be Peter Obi and Atiku, with Tinubu not being allowed to compete, according to Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Peter Obi / Datti Baba Ahmed Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2023 election.

Additionally, he questioned the APC’s inconsistent position on the EU-EOM (European Union Election Observation Mission). The EU-EOM’s assessment, which supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory, was welcomed in 2015 by the APC. However, the party now denounces the same mission for characterising the 2023 election as a rigged process.

The spokesperson made this claim in response to a query posed by Sun paper, which was, “The Labour Party has told its members to be ready for a rerun election, what makes you think that there would be a rerun?”

According to Yunusa Tanko, “Our position is that a potential rerun election should feature our principal, Mr Peter Obi, and potentially Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.” In our opinion, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the prior election in a manner that did not adhere to both national and international standards.

In his words: “Therefore, if a rerun is deemed necessary, we propose that it should be contested by the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”- he added.

Source:The Sun paper

