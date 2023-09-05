NEWS

If a rerun is called, Northern leaders might work against you -Ohanaeze cautions Tinubu

According to DAILYPOST , the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest Igbo socio-cultural group, has issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal gets ready to declare its decision over the results of the 2023 election.

According to Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the factional secretary general of Ohanaeze, leaders in the North are unhappy with the president’s leadership style and selections. Isiguzoro made the following statement, in part: “The Northern leadership and political leaders are unsatisfied with Tinubu’s Presidency and are anxiously awaiting the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruling on September 16, 2023, to know their course of action”.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated,

“The Northern leadership, who are unhappy with the President’s leadership style and significant appointments to the Southwest, prevented President Tinubu’s led Ecowas planned invasion of the Niger Republic. The organization claimed that they are weighing their choices and that, in the event of a presidential runoff election, the North would probably oppose Tinubu. If the tribunal mandates a repeat, the North may likely work against Tinubu”.

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

