“If a Northerner had won the presidential election, our situation would have been worse.” – Fayose

Former Ekiti State governor and prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, recently shared his perspective during an exclusive interview with Channels TV. In this candid conversation, he delved into the current state of affairs within the PDP and elaborated on his earlier remarks concerning Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election in 2023.

Ayodele Fayose made it clear that he holds the belief that Nigeria would confront even more substantial challenges had a candidate from the northern region emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election. He reiterated his stance that it is the southern region’s turn to produce the nation’s president, firmly asserting that he offers no apologies for expressing this viewpoint.

The former governor also touched upon the concept of rotational leadership, underscoring the idea that there exists a moral and common-sense consensus that different regions should take their respective turns in holding the presidency. He cited historical instances where leadership alternated between northern and southern leaders, emphasizing that his statement was not directed at any specific individual, such as Asiwaju Tinubu or Peter Obi, but was instead centered around the principle of rotational presidency between Nigeria’s northern and southern regions. Ayodele Fayose passionately reiterated his belief in the importance of adhering to this rotational principle in the selection of the next president in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Ayodele Fayose’s message during the interview was unequivocal: “I say it again, Nigeria would be in a deeper problem now if a northerner had won that election, If a northerner, Ayu is the chairman, and Atiku the President, so Buhari will finish after 8 years and Atiku will now take another 8 years. So south will be looking like Mumu. It’s not about Asiwaju, it is not about Obi.” His words emphasized the broader principle of regional equity and the potential ramifications of a departure from this tradition in Nigerian politics.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 13:00

https://youtu.be/urvX4hD5qHQ?si=8oiquckikZZFQNPa

TomTundex (

)