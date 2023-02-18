NEWS

If A Muslim Rule Any Country For Ten Years Non-Stop, That Country Has Become An Islamic State- Gbagi

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has stated that Nigeria would be an Islamic state if the Muslims are allowed to rule for unbroken 10 years. Mr Gbagi said it is the turn of the Christians from the Southern region to produce the next leader of the country. 

According to Vanguard news, the SDP governorship candidate made this known when he spoke in Asaba, during ‘The Platform’ a flagship programme of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

According to Gbagi, the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi and his own party’s candidate, Adebayo Adewole are the only candidates qualified to run for the office of the president in the forthcoming elections. 

“I say to you, they can come and promise heaven and earth but we have seen the effect of Muslim governance for eight years. They have done eight years now, and they are coming to give people money but this is the turn of Christian presidency,” Gbagi said. 

The governorship candidate said Peter Obi wanted him to run under the Labour Party, but he chose to run under the SDP. 

